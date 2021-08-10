Cancel
Falls Church, VA

Preliminary estimates reveal staff vaccination rates at DC-area school districts

By Evan Lambert
fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - In the last week FOX 5 obtained data from six of the largest school districts in the D.C. region which provides an estimate of how many teachers and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19. Fairfax County Public Schools revealed the highest estimate, saying more than 90 percent of its staff registered to receive the vaccine. It cautioned the exact number of staff who followed through and got the shots is unknown because FCPS has not asked teachers on an individual level to report their vaccination status.

