Sewer work to close North Fifth Street a couple days

GOSHEN — Two blocks of North Fifth Street will be closed for sewer work over a couple days this week.

The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approved two requests for the closures during its meeting Monday. Plans by the city Water and Sewer Department call for replacing sewer main sections in the street.

Fifth Street is scheduled to first be closed to through-traffic beginning Tuesday on the block between Walnut Street and East Wilden Avenue. The block is then set to re-open Wednesday at the same time as the next closure takes effect between East Wilden and East Oakridge avenues. The road on that stretch is scheduled to re-open Thursday afternoon.

Other road work is also set to occur on Goshen’s north side.

The board approved an agreement with New Albany-based McCrite Milling & Construction Co. to do surface milling on several streets in that area of town. The estimated cost given during the meeting was $18,000.

“This project’s a pretty big one for North Goshen,” said Mayor Jeremy Stutsman as a board member. “It’s going to be repairing several of their streets that I know the street department and engineering have been able to add in this year.”

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, board members:

• Accepted three bids for the upcoming road reconstruction project at Madison Street and College Avenue. The bids came in at $729,350 from Milestone Contractors North; $698,556 from Rieth-Riley Construction Co.; and $585,735 from Niblock Excavating.

• Approved 2021 Community Development Block Grant agreements. The funds will help support programs including early childhood education, daily nutrition, mental health support, senior transportation and subsidized primary health care. The housing grant will go toward the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program.

• Approved the Goshen Police Department’s request to hire Kraig Caridine as a new probationary police officer effective Monday. Caridine was then sworn in by Mayor Stutsman.

• And approved a change order to a water main replacement project. The change includes a $7,015 reduction in the project’s cost, bringing it from $1,155,499 to $1,148,483.