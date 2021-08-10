Gov. Cox working on disaster declaration to support flood-ravaged Enoch

Floodwater rushes past homes near Soldier Canyon in Stockton on Sunday, Aug. 1. One week after flood waters slammed the city of Enoch, Gov. Spencer Cox surveyed the city with state and local leaders and described the damage as worse than initially thought. (Stockton Fire Department) — ENOCH, Iron — One week after flood waters slammed the city of Enoch, Gov. Spencer Cox surveyed the city with state and local leaders and described the damage as worse than initially thought.