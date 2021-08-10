Apex Tactical CZ P-10C Advanced Trigger Kit First Look

One of the biggest surprises for Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live! event was the reveal of Metal Slug Tactics, not just being a new entry for the beloved arcade classic, but one that put a massive twist on things by turning the run-and-gun game into a tactical RPG with roguelike elements. It sounds odd, but a lot of folks really seemed to dig the looks of things, with Dotemu and developers Leikir Studio clearly attempting something unique while keeping the style of the series intact. But that initial reveal mainly served to establish the look and premise of things. Today’s Indie World presentation is what gives us a better look at the gameplay, and also reveals that Metal Slug Tactics won’t be limited to the PC, as it’s heading to the Switch as well.