Apex Tactical CZ P-10C Advanced Trigger Kit First Look
Apex Tactical has for years been a reliable choice for individuals who want aftermarket triggers in their handguns, starting with the Smith & Wesson M&P series in the early 2010’s. Since then, they have engineered and released quality triggers for most well-known striker-fired handguns in the industry, and their expansion continues. The CZ-P10c and P10f were both praised at their release for quality triggers and ergonomics. This didn’t stop Apex from improving on an already great platform. Thus, the CZ-P10c/P10f Action Enhancement Kit.www.recoilweb.com
