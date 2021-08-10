Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho’s Connection To Proving Marilyn Monroe’s Beauty

By Angie
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the age of social media and smart phones, we can all look like whatever standards of beauty we want. Filters, baby! Also, makeup and its application techniques are unlike anything we've seen even just 10 years ago. You can transform yourself into any version of beauty you like. There are always arguments to be made on both sides whether this is a good or bad thing. Personally I do my makeup as best I can (pretty basic, I'm not skilled) and try to catch good lighting and angle myself. But no matter what you do, there will always be haters.

Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

5 Places You Must Show Your Friends Who Visit Boise

Its easy to get used to the good life. Sometimes we just start taking things for granted. It's almost as if things around us become a background that we no longer notice. Last night a friend called and said... " Where are you this weekend" ( he's is used to me travelling all the time so he wanted to make sure I was in Boise for the weekend ) He immediately booked a flight and asked if I would show him the city on Saturday. While I was happy to hear that was coming to visit I immediately panicked because I didn't know what I should show him, where I should take him etc. After some thoughtful consideration I came up with 5 places you must show your friends who visit Boise.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Escape Idaho Heat and Roadtrip to Yellowstone’s Mammoth Hot Springs

It's blistering hotness in Boise this week and more where that's coming from. Just when you thought things would cool down, Elsa left the building. Welcome to Idaho where we get everything, but sometimes it's just a bit much. You don't want to go out (it's hot), go swimming (it's hot), or float the river (it's still hot). Take a road trip to Yellowstone and watch the temperature drop 20 degrees. That's more like it.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

15 Top Camping Spots in Idaho – Photos and Videos

There are few things better in life than a gorgeous, fun, relaxing and successful camping trip in Idaho. With ample mountains, lakes, rivers, trees, streams, fish, hot springs, and clear skies with starry nights, Idaho is the place to be. There are 35 million acres of public land and hundreds of private campgrounds and backcountry campsites to choose from. It will actually be hard to find a camping place that is a bad one. I gathered information, reviews and recommendations from 4 different websites to compile this mighty list. (The Dyrt, RV Share, Idaho.gov, Idaho fish and game and Nomads with a Purpose.) Here are the top rated camping spots that are worth checking out.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise to Host Major Mtn Biking Festival at Bogus Basin In September

If your moving to Boise from somewhere out of Idaho there is one thing you'll learn very quickly, we love the outdoors. You'll see your neighbors and co-workers snowboarding in the Winter and hiking in the Summer. Biking? Don't mess with an Idahoan's bike! This is home of 3 times Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong and the Boise Mtn Bike Festival.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise, Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell August and September Events

We are nearly halfway through August and trailing the end of summer, even though it doesn't feel that way since we are still in triple digit temps. As kids head back to school and the summer, does eventually wind down it is a great time to get out and take advantage of treasure valley events. Most of these are free, although some do have admission costs, or things to buy once you get in.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

What Would Super Idaho Man’s Powers Be?

Listen, it's a lot of Marvel watching happening in this house. There are 6,578 movie and series following the adventures of 739 different heroes and villains. Of course I'm speaking in hyperbole. But there are seriously so many superheroes and that's without counting the DC Universe. Lots of superpowers between them all. Currently my 4 year old is convinced that he in fact is the actual Incredible Hulk and destroys everything in sight. Not my favorite superpower.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

What And When Is Boise Hemp Fest

Hemp is and had been legal in the states that surround Idaho for quite some time until this past year. Idaho became the last state in the union to legalize it but only for industrial purposes. According to hempgrower "On April 16, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 126...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Stay Away from Idaho’s ‘Zone of Death’

When we think of Yellowstone we think of gorgeous nature, loads of wildlife and of course geysers, but there is more than meets the eye going on here. If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system. This is a legal no-man's land where a legal loophole makes it possible to get away with murder and other serious crimes.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Bike Bars: Good Time or Waste of Money

You go downtown Boise and you can't miss them. Groups of people pedaling on what looks like a moving bar ( hence the name bike bars). If you've never seen one, the first time you encounter one you will definitely take a second look. You will most likely ask yourself... What in the world is going on there? Lately I've been spending a significant amount of time downtown and I noticed a lot less of these bike bars.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

The Coolest Swing Just Opened In Downtown Boise for Adults

Boise continues to grow and with that comes more to do. Idahoans pride themselves on their outdoor lifestyle whether it's hiking in the Summer or Snowing in the Winter. People love the beauty of the outdoors in Idaho. I came across a park in Downtown Boise that just opened, Cherie...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

What $1500 Rent Looks Like in Boise vs. 5 Other Major Cities

One of the things that attracted people to Boise, Idaho in the first place used to be because it was so affordable. If you've lived around here for a few years now you remember the good old days when you could rent an apartment downtown for under $1,000 a month! Good luck finding any apartment in Ada County with a rent payment as low as that nowadays.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Goes Grim for Friday the 13th and Horror Festival This Weekend

It's always fun with Halloween and horror events fall on Friday the 13th. Luckily, we have a big one happening this week and all signs point to a haunt of a weekend. The Idaho Halloween & Horror Convention (Idaho HorrorCon) will take over the Red Lion Hotel in Boise this weekend and we've got your Grim Reaping details.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Rolls into Boise to Capture Unforgettable Photos

If you can't look at a photo of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile without instantly humming its legendary jingle, then mark your calendars for one of these opportunities!. Can you believe the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been around for 85 years? The first time the iconic vehicle hit the road was during the Great Depression in 1936. Just like it does today, that very first Wienermobile toured the country for grocery store openings, parades and hospital visits. There was only one Wienermobile at the time and "Little Oscar" drove it from city to city. He would pave the way for the future generation of Hot Doggers who are part of the fleet today.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Did You Know Roaring Springs Is Considered A “Miracle”?

No, it's not JUST a water park... When you look back at Roaring Springs' origin, it's considered a miracle! I'll explain... Look, I know what you're thinking... Waterparks are a dime a dozen. "Sure, it's great that we have one here, it keeps the kids occupied in the summer time." But did you know Meridian's Roaring Springs water park is actually considered a "miracle" by the people who built it? Let's introduce you to a company called "McAlvain": They're a contracting company here in the Treasure Valley known for building some of the most iconic buildings around; like the Grove Hotel and nearly a dozen other projects on Front Street on Downtown Boise.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

5 Things to Look Forward to in Boise During The Fall

I don't know about you but I am ready for fall - and that means a lot coming from someone who has a summer soul. We sort of got cheated out of a full summer here in Idaho with wildfires starting one to two months earlier than they usually do. As a result, half of our sunny summer days were clouded with smoke and haze. On top of that, it was unbearably hot for the majority of the time!
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Who Painted The Street Lanes in Downtown Boise?

I would like to start out by saying yes, I'm guilty as charged. So often I wish that the rhetoric online was a little less..."complaint-driven", if you will. Especially when it comes to the Treasure Valley. This area is my home and it will be for the rest of my life-- but we've got to talk about these downtown Boise lanes.
Caldwell, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Treasure Valley’s Favorite BBQ: Straight From The Horse’s Mouth!

I'd say straight from the pig's mouth, but that would sound rude as I'm actually talking about human beings... Here are the Treasure Valley's favorite BBQ spots!. Summer time and BBQ, they go hand in hand, but sometimes you don't want to do the cooking yourself. Sometimes you want to go somewhere where they have ALL the options ready and waiting for you when you get there. There's a Facebook group I'm in where all they talk about is food and one gentleman posed the question: "I'm looking for your favorite BBQ joint. legit BBQ. I usually BBQ/Smoke/Grill for us so I haven't explored out past my back yard yet.... can you help!?!?!" Well, the answers poured in... The one that was mentioned most in the comments?

