WELCOME TO THE Mountain West Conference, Richard Pitino. They think so much of you and UNM that they have scheduled your conference coaching debut the same weekday as a UNM women’s game. Also, in the first couple weeks, your UNM team will play mostly the predicted upper tier of teams. No San Jose State or Air Force games to be found. To top things off, there is no home game in the Pit vs. Nevada and Steve Alford/Craig Neal, which would have been a guaranteed sellout. Speak up! Or get used to the conference trashing your Lobos every season.