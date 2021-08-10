Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Amy Evenson

thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Lynn Evenson, 53, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Amy was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne Evenson and Gloria Holtkamp Evenson. Amy grew up in Cedar Falls and in her teens was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma which she overcame. She went on to graduate from Cedar Falls High School, University of Iowa (BA) and the University of Northern Illinois Law School (JD).

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Cedar Falls, IA
Obituaries
Iowa City, IA
Obituaries
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Long Day#Cedar Falls High School#Larson Evenson Law Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy