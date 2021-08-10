Amy Evenson

Amy Lynn Evenson, 53, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Amy was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne Evenson and Gloria Holtkamp Evenson. Amy grew up in Cedar Falls and in her teens was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma which she overcame. She went on to graduate from Cedar Falls High School, University of Iowa (BA) and the University of Northern Illinois Law School (JD).