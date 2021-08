HAZARD — Chesney Jacobs turned in a four-goal effort to lead Corbin to an 8-2 season-opening win over Perry County Central on Thursday. "Every game exposes things you need to work on and confirms things you do well," Corbin coach Armando Cima said. "We have to dictate the speed of play in games and be intentional and purposeful about when we adjust that speed. Games like tonight are opportunities to solidify good habits or develop bad ones. We have to use every outing for a positive outcome and we were able to work on a few things tonight but there is a lot of work to do. I am excited that the boys seem keen to do that work."