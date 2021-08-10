Connecticut athlete commitment extends Colorado Football national footprint

Connecticut, Colorado Buffaloes football, Colorado, Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball, Karl Dorrell, University of Colorado Boulder, New Canaan, Avon Old Farms. I don’t know if we’ve ever seen a Colorado Buffaloes recruiting class that is put together like this one. Besides the very obvious and very smart focus on Texas, the Buffs are going anywhere and everywhere to grab talent. The Buffs have one commitment from California and Colorado, but they also have pledges from Mississippi (two), Georgia, Oregon and now, they add Connecticut to the list. Karl Dorrell went to the Northeast to grab the athlete Kenny Soares.