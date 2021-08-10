Nelson: masks made available, but not required in Shen schools

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are attempting to navigate conflicting state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 – specifically in the area of masks. At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board by a 3-to-0 vote approved the district’s COVID mitigation plans for the new school year. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the plans entail few changes from last school year’s policy, except in the area of face coverings. Current school district policy states masks will be made available to students and staff, but not required. However, Nelson says on Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health released information stating the Centers for Disease Control requires face masks on school buses. This is contrary to regulations approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds prohibiting school districts and public health agencies from instituting mask mandates.