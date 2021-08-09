Meet the Mariners fans who have waited most of their lives to see their team in the postseason again
Technically, Ryan Witter has seen his team in the playoffs once. He was 3 years old. “I definitely cannot remember that,” he said. Witter, 23 and a self-described die-hard Mariners fan, is part of a generation of Seattleites who’ve never even seen their team play in the playoffs. The Buffalo Sabres and the New York Jets currently hold the NHL and NFL drought records, having missed the postseason for the past 10 years. The Sacramento Kings own the same distinction in the NBA, going 15 seasons without a playoff appearance.www.wenatcheeworld.com
