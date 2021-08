Sports Injuries (OptumCare Orthopaedic and Spine) As a team physician for several local high schools and UNLV athletics, Anthony Bratton, MD has witnessed a lot of injuries. According to the CDC, high school athletes account for an estimated 2 million injuries and 500,000 doctor visits, with over 30,000 hospitalizations each year. High school age and young adult athletes who participate in sports that involve running, jumping, pivoting or contact — such as basketball, soccer, and football — can benefit from surgery when simple treatments or rehab don’t improve their symptoms. OptumCare’s [word TBD] with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV means that we’re on the leading edge of health care treatments – and that can make all the difference when dealing with sports or other injuries.