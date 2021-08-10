Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Infant formula sold exclusively online recalled for insufficient iron, FDA labeling shortfalls

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVMYS_0bMrnleJ00

Able Groupe is recalling roughly 76,000 products, labeled as infant formulas, that were sold exclusively online and distributed to U.S. households.

According to the recall notice, the products contain insufficient iron levels and fail to meet multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements.

The products, which were imported from Europe, were purchased exclusively through Little Bundle and were distributed by mail beginning May 20.

The affected products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories, meaning they may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly those born prematurely or with a low birth weight; those who had low iron levels at birth; or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness, the recall stated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inadequate iron intake during infancy may lead to anemia, a condition that occurs when there are not enough red blood cells in the body or “when a child’s ability to carry oxygen throughout the body is lowered.”

The condition can lead to “irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes” if left untreated, the recall stated.

The eight infant formula products included in the recall are not properly labeled to indicate if they contain the minimum required 1 milligram of iron per 100 calories, nor do the improperly labeled products include a warning to consumers that additional iron may be required, the recall stated, noting the affected products also fail to bear mandatory labeling statements in English.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the products immediately and may contact Able Groupe directly via email at recallquestions@ablegroupe.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Iron#Formulas#Infants#Groupe#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

CVS and Walgreens offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those with weakened immune systems

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both now administering COVID-19 booster shots, but only for those with weakened immune systems. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups - not the general public.
PharmaceuticalsWETM

CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with severely weakened immune systems. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky put out a statement Friday afternoon saying that she signed the advisory panel’s recommendation and called...
Newton County, MOkoamnewsnow.com

What to know as FDA approves third Covid vaccine doses for certain Americans

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised Americans. “An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC. Roughly seven million...
IndustryWINKNEWS.com

Recall: Company says infant formulas not meeting FDA requirements

Able Groupe is recalling a number of different products labeled infant formulas. The company says the products have insufficient iron levels, and do not meet other FDA requirements. The company says the products were only sold via the Little Bundle website, and were shipped in the mail. They were not...
Healthfoodmanufacturing.com

Baby Formula Recalled for Low Iron

Able Groupe announced Aug. 8 it is recalling certain products used as infant formulas. The recalled products are infant formulas (i.e., products intended as a complete or partial substitute for human milk for children 12 months old and younger), but the required pre-market notifications for these new infant formulas have not been submitted to the FDA. In addition, the HiPP Comfort Milk Formula, HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula, Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, and HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 Calories and may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight, those who had low iron levels at birth, or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness.
Industrywgnradio.com

Able Groupe recalling infant formula due to products not meeting FDA standards

Able Groupe announced today it is recalling certain products used as infant formulas. The recalled products are infant formulas (i.e., products intended as a complete or partial substitute for human milk for children 12 months old and younger), but the required pre-market notifications for these new infant formulas have not been submitted to the FDA. In addition, the HiPP Comfort Milk Formula, HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula, Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula, and HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula products contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 Calories and may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight, those who had low iron levels at birth, or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness. Inadequate intake of iron during infancy may lead to iron deficiency anemia, which, if untreated, has irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes. Infant formula products that contain less than 1 milligram of iron per 100 Calories are required to include a statement on the label indicating that additional iron may be necessary. These 8 infant formula product labels do not include the required statement. Furthermore, all of the infant formulas distributed by Able Group are not labeled as required by 21 CFR 107.10 and 107.20 and do not bear mandatory labeling statements in English.
ElectronicsDOT med

FDA labels recall of Philips' V60 and V60 Plus ventilators as Class One

The FDA has classified the recent recall of Philips’ V60 and V60 Plus ventilators as Class one, the most serious type of recall. The agency says the use of such devices could result in serious injury or death and reported 61 incidents and 25 injuries on Tuesday that were traced back to the products. No deaths were reported, according to Reuters.
Pharmaceuticalstrust.org

U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

Scientists are still divided over the broad use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters among those without underlying problems. (Corrects to Minnesota from Michigan in paragraph 12) Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc -BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems.
Pharmaceuticalswesternmassnews.com

CVS pharmacies to distribute third shot of Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--CVS pharmacies will begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible immunocompromised people beginning today. The drugstore chain said people are now able to schedule vaccination appointments on CVS.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and...
Healthkhn.org

Agreeing With FDA, CDC Says Yes To Boosters — Which May Come Soon

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer covid booster shots to Americans this fall, AP reported. Health care workers and the elderly would likely be the first to receive them. The Centers for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthhealthday.com

FDA OKs Third COVID-19 Shot for Vulnerable Americans

FRIDAY, Aug. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a third "booster" shot of coronavirus vaccines for people with weakened immune systems, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to surge across the country. Expanding the emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Jacksonville doctor who heads up COVID booster trials weighs in on CDC, FDA recommending booster for most vulnerable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration did the same late Thursday night. Dr. Michael Koren who heads up vaccine trials at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research said the decision was based on early findings that a third dose dramatically increases antibody levels in those who already had two doses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy