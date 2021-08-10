Cancel
Notebook: Montana State approaching 90% vaccination rate

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montana State is expecting to have more than 90% of its team to have taken a COVID-19 vaccine by the first game of the season, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen told media after the third day of fall camp on Monday at Bobcat Stadium. Some players, he added, have yet...

Holbrook, NY
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com
