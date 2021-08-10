Cancel
Cook, MN

Kathrine E. Hawkinson

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathrine Hawkinson, 75 of Cook, Minn., passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, unexpectedly at her home. She was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Cook to Rudolph and Ann (Mravinc) Edblom. Kathrine grew up in rural Cook and later moved to Virginia with her twin sister Kathleen. They lived in an apartment above a business and even in her later years she would always point it out to whoever she was in the car with. On Oct. 5, 1968, Kathrine was married to Robert Hawkinson. They spent their early years together camping, fishing and enjoying time with family and friends. Later on they would enjoy spending summers at the campground in Warroad, snow birding in Arizona. Kathrine enjoyed playing cards and she would often watch the Hallmark Channel, she also looked forward to gathering with her siblings every Sunday.

www.mesabitribune.com

