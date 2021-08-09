“It’s concerning”: Bladen County Hospital near capacity

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and the Bladen County Hospital is seeing the affects of that. “In the past two weeks we have been back and forth between at capacity to very few beds available. We have a four bed ICU, we can take up to five patients with a ventilator, we have twenty two beds on our Med Surg unit, and the challenge is either not enough beds, or not enough staff to staff the beds, so that’s the challenges that we’re facing,” said Stephen Fife, President of Bladen County Hospital.