Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot week ahead with chance of relief in sight

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelief from the current round of heat and humidity is in sight. Unfortunately, it will take a lot of patience, and overworked air conditioning, to get there. Afternoon highs around 90 degrees with a sweltering heat index between 98 and 101 appear set in the Wilson Times area for Tuesday through Saturday. Only an isolated thunderstorm or two will temporarily lower the temperature, but the humid aftermath will exact a high price.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Wilson Times#Weathercast#Weathercast#Wvot#Wilsontimes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

A few rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some much needed rain chances will return to central Indiana for several days this week. A weak upper-level disturbance moving in from the south has sparked a few showers Monday morning. With the heating of the day, we should see a few more showers and storms develop. Unfortunately, the rain will not be widespread, and many areas will remain dry.
Omaha, NEWOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Heat and humidity on the rise ahead of late-week storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful weekend, conditions will be heating up throughout the workweek. Monday started off on another seasonably pleasant note with temperatures in the 60s; a few rural spots dropped into the mid to upper-50s. Mostly sunny skies allowed highs to heat into the 80s yet again by the afternoon with a few areas west/southwest of the Metro sneaking into the lower-90s.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Several chances for rain ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a mild start to the workweek as we increased our humidity levels a little bit. Some areas east of Indy saw showers earlier this morning. Monday night: A few isolated showers will remain possible tonight. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 60s.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Daily rain chances this week

It’s a comfortable start to our Monday with only a few isolated, light showers in the area. Our focus for today will be the hit and miss showers that will linger throughout the day, and the rising humidity. Spotty showers will continue in the area from the morning into the afternoon and evening. As more instability builds into the afternoon, there is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms as well. While many will stay completely dry today, those that do end up under a thunderstorm will have the potential to receive some very heavy rainfall. It’s a good idea to have the umbrella nearby today and really, all week long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy