Hot week ahead with chance of relief in sight
Relief from the current round of heat and humidity is in sight. Unfortunately, it will take a lot of patience, and overworked air conditioning, to get there. Afternoon highs around 90 degrees with a sweltering heat index between 98 and 101 appear set in the Wilson Times area for Tuesday through Saturday. Only an isolated thunderstorm or two will temporarily lower the temperature, but the humid aftermath will exact a high price.restorationnewsmedia.com
