Hot week ahead with chance of relief in sight

It’s a comfortable start to our Monday with only a few isolated, light showers in the area. Our focus for today will be the hit and miss showers that will linger throughout the day, and the rising humidity. Spotty showers will continue in the area from the morning into the afternoon and evening. As more instability builds into the afternoon, there is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms as well. While many will stay completely dry today, those that do end up under a thunderstorm will have the potential to receive some very heavy rainfall. It’s a good idea to have the umbrella nearby today and really, all week long.