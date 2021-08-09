OfferUp Opens Enrollment for $250,000 Diversity Scholarship- Supporting Professionals Everywhere

Elevation Academy is accepting student enrollment applications for the 2021-22 school year. There are limited vacancies in Grades K-5th and 6-8th. Coming off the challenging Covid19 year, we have strengthened our commitment to a rigorous curriculum of solid, traditional core subjects in the morning enriched by interdisciplinary STEAM inspired hands-on units of study in the afternoons. These PBL (project based learning) units are designed to be relevant and engaging and will allow students to take ownership of meaningful studies that allow for exciting DISCOVERY while nurturing creativity; and reveal TRUTH in design revealed in the created world. This programming along with the faith based component of our Biblically grounded school will nurture CHARACTER and service principles that can guide students for life. Please consider joining us for an education that assists parents in the preparation of students for success in High School, College, and the years to follow.