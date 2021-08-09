OfferUp Opens Enrollment for $250,000 Diversity Scholarship- Supporting Professionals Everywhere
For the second year in a row, OfferUp in partnership with Miami-based Ironhack, has announced its $250,000 tech empowerment scholarship. The scholarship aims to provide women and underrepresented creators of color with financial assistance to attend Ironhack, a globally ranked tech school that offers intensive courses in Web Development, UX/UI design and Data Analysts.communitynewspapers.com
