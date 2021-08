WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kathy Kelly’s daughter Lila was one of many kids that jumped into the pool for Coastal Buds’ iCan Swim camp in Wilmington on Monday. “Lila is eight years old and she has Down syndrome, and this has been a great opportunity,” said Kelly. “Her physical therapist told me about it and I went on immediately and signed her up. I think I got one of the last few spots.”