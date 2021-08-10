This Popular Boise Destination Was an Easy Jeopardy Answer

We've all been there, we're driving down the road on our way to run errands, meet friends or sometimes we're just going home and all of a sudden nature calls. We tell ourselves that we can wait till we get to our destination but soon there after we realize we're not gonna make it. The question then becomes... where to stop? Of course the first thought is a gas station but let's be honest gas stations are super hit and miss and in my humble opinion more miss than hit. I can't tell you how many random gas station restrooms I've walked into that are plain gross. Summertime is the worst because not only do those restrooms tend to get more use from summer travelers driving to or through Boise additionally the lack of proper air conditioning or ventilation turns a dirty restroom into a stinky restroom. Thinking about it makes me want to throw up in my mouth a lil bit.