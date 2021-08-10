Series Preview #37: Diamondbacks @ Giants

The 35-78 Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Golden Gate City for a quick two game series against the first place San Francisco Giants who are 71-41. That’s the best record in MLB, and they hold a 4 game lead over the Dodgers. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the D-backs are keeping a firm grip on the 1st draft pick position for the 2022 draft. They are 3-7 in their last 10 since the July 30th trade deadline, losing 2 of 3 to the Dodgers and 3 of 4 to the Giants at Chase, and 2 of 3 to the Padres in San Diego over the weekend.