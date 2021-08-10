Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Paul Sullivan: The ‘Brewers Way’ may be the surest path to success for the rebuilding Chicago Cubs

By Paul Sullivan Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

No team contributed to the dismantling of the Chicago Cubs more than their rivals from Milwaukee. The Brewers were 9-3 against the Cubs and had won all four series entering the four-game set that was scheduled to begin Monday night at Wrigley Field. Their sweep at American Family Field at the end of June, especially the finale in which the Cubs took a 7-0 first inning lead, demoralized the Cubs in what turned into an 11-game losing streak.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Brewers Way#The Chicago Cubs#The National League#Nl Mvp#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Triple A Iowa#The San Francisco Giants#2021 Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Jed Hoyer ‘can’t answer’ when Chicago Cubs will be competitive again

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) When asked what exactly the path forward following the largest sell-off in Chicago Cubs history looks like, team president Jed Hoyer didn’t exactly inspire confidence with his answer:. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. So no one knows what we’re going to...
MLBKansas City Star

Jed Hoyer is still plotting the Chicago Cubs’ offseason course — but he expects them to be competitive soon: ‘This isn’t a 2012, 2013 situation. This isn’t a long rebuild.’

DENVER — At some point, the Chicago Cubs will fully commit to a path to get the franchise back on course as a perennial postseason contender. While the next two months are largely focused on evaluating the big-league roster and configuring which pieces the Cubs envision helping next year or beyond, how president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the front office attack the offseason and add talent to the roster will signal their approach in retooling or rebuilding the team.
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs are in a free-fall — 32 losses in 42 games entering a 6-game trip

Opening their three-game series in Miami on Friday night, the Chicago Cubs featured only two players — Ian Happ and David Bote — from their opening-day lineup. With Willson Conteras and Jason Heyward on the injured list and the others from the April 1 opener dealt in the massive sell-off late last month, the Cubs are playing out the string with spare parts while offering several players opportunities to prove they belong.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Cubs’ painful play is unlikely to dissipate down the stretch — but will their ugly record carry over to the 2022 season?

When a team trades away one-third of its opening-day roster, especially when nearly all of those moves coming within a week span, the quality of play inevitably diminishes. Look no further than the Chicago Cubs the last two weeks. Since the July 30 trade deadline, the Cubs were 2-12 entering Saturday night and have surrendered double-digit runs in each of their last three games, all losses. ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 free agents to avoid for sake of the rebuild

Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have a lot of work to do this offseason, so it’s definitely not too early to look ahead a few months. Chicago still has plenty to figure out leading up until the offseason, including the progress of several young pieces, and whether they can afford to spend big this winter. Until the Ricketts’ family has that information in hand, it’s safe to assume they’re going to have a cautious approach this offseason.
MLBbleachernation.com

What Could and Should Jason Heyward’s Role with the Cubs Be Going Forward?

Among the many disappointments of the 2021 Chicago Cubs season, Jason Heyward’s year has to be right up there near the top. The 32-year-old outfielder, currently on the IL with a left index finger issue, was coming off his best year with the Cubs in the shortened 2020 campaign, finally hitting like the guy he showed he could be before signing an eight-year deal with the Cubs in the winter of 2015. Although the season was brief, the results were earned, and showed a continuation of improvement since that first disastrous year with the Cubs in 2016, when Heyward – dealing with a wrist problem early and then swing issues thereafter – hit just .230/.306/.325 with a 72 wRC+.
MLBallfans.co

Game Thread #114: Milwaukee Brewers (67-46) @ Chicago Cubs (52-62)

LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 54.00 ERA) vs RHP Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA) : @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/26crebu0lv. Tonight was supposed to be the start of a four-game series against the Cubs. However, the weather had different plans for tonight. Storms were set to go through the Chicago area for a while, so the decision was made to postpone tonight’s game. It will be made up as a split doubleheader tomorrow, following the seven inning rule for doubleheaders this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: You’d think Jake Arrieta have learned from Miguel Montero

Nobody expected Jake Arrieta to replicate his past success in his second go-round with the Chicago Cubs. During his time in Philadelphia, it became clear the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t the same guy he was back then. Still, due to a need of pitching, financial limitations and perhaps a bit of service to fans, the front office brought him back ahead of the season.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
MLBperutribune.com

Chicago Cubs-Colorado Runs

Cubs second. Patrick Wisdom singles to left field. Ian Happ reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Patrick Wisdom out at second. Frank Schwindel doubles to shallow left field. Ian Happ to third. Jason Heyward grounds out to shallow right field to C.J. Cron. Frank Schwindel to third. Ian Happ scores. Andrew Romine grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
MLBFrankfort Times

Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs fourth. Patrick Wisdom homers to center field. Frank Schwindel pops out to shallow infield to Luis Urias. Rafael Ortega singles to shallow right field. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging. Johneshwy Fargas strikes out swinging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy