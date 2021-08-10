Cancel
United Steelworkers chief urges making decarbonization part of oil company labor talks

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) – The international president of the United Steelworkers (USW) union, Thomas Conway, called on Monday for refinery and chemical plant workers to include decarbonization as part of contract proposals to be made to U.S. oil companies in January. In remarks to the USW national oil bargaining policy conference,...

#Oil Companies#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Reuters#The United Steelworkers#Usw#Marathon Petroleum Corp#Shell Oil Co#Royal Dutch Shell
