Winslow Is Finalist For Bloomington Police Chief Position

Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is once again eyeing a new job in a different city. Winslow — who “tentatively” took a police chief position in Tennessee last year, only to change his mind and stay after being given a raise — has notified aldermen that he is a finalist to become the new chief in Bloomington. In his email to aldermen, Winslow said that police officers and executives are in high demand, and said “several opportunities have presented themselves” before he decided to pursue the Bloomington position. He said he wanted to notify aldermen before they learned of his interest in the post in the media.