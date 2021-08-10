Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Higher chance for showers and humidity

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weak trough of low pressure will be moving in from the east, boosting shower activity and humidity levels Tuesday and Wednesday. The trough is what’s left of former tropical cyclone Jimena. Most of the showers will fall on windward and mauka areas, but leeward areas could also get some much needed precipitation. Trade winds will become lighter as the trough moves through. A drier airmass and breezy trades should bring more comfortable conditions by Thursday as the trough exits to the west.

