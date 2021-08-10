Forecast: Higher chance for showers and humidity

MONDAY: A new start to the work-week but the same weather story that we had all of last week. Active weather with daily rain chances through the weekend. Ugh. A very stagnant upper level air pattern will keep chances for rain every day thanks to surface and upper level winds blowing from the southwest. An increase in mugginess will also return. As of this morning, spotty showers are around the region with current temps hovering around the upper 60s to low 70s. It already feels muggy and those conditions will also be around for most of the week. Rain showers will likely be around this morning and into the afternoon/evening hours. There will be some breaks in the action but we will need the umbrella for a greater portion of the day. Storms are possible to fire up later in the day. High temperatures will stay below average thanks to the abundant cloud deck overhead. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s for our high. Tonight, we will continue on having a chance for rain showers into the first half of the day tomorrow. Overnight low temp will be around 70 degrees.