Texas A&M volleyball team reaping benefits of USA's gold medal

Team USA clinched a win over a competitive Australian squad 97-78 after a sluggish first half. Now, they face France in the gold medal matchup in men’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. For Team USA, it is a chance for revenge and redemption after dropping their first game in Tokyo to Les Bleus. For a squad loaded with NBA talent, the French team poses a legitimate challenge, as they have their own NBA stars in Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers, Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks, and more.