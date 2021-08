Nick Podkul drove in three runs and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats withstood a ninth-inning comeback bid by the Portland Sea Dogs, earning a 7-6 win Sunday at Hadlock Field. Portland trailed 7-3 going into the bottom of the ninth but quickly cut the deficit to 7-6 on a single by Hudson Potts and back-to-back home runs by Ronaldo Hernandez and Tanner Nishioka. Will Dalton kept the rally going with a two-out double high off the wall in left-center, but Fisher Cats reliever Emerson Jimenez came in to retire Pedro Castellanos on a popup for the final out.