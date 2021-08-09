The virtual reality of small-dollar political fundraising

I’ve never given one red penny to a politician, but I’m on a lot of lists. So every day my inbox fills with entreaties like these, from every corner of the political map. The subject lines speak of the desperation of Democrat Phil Arballo, trying to upset Rep. Devin Nunes in California, and the worries of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, looking at the latest fundraising numbers. Some of them are “humbly asking” (Nancy Pelosi), some are “FREAKING out!!” (Raphael Warnock), some are exasperated we haven’t listened to them: “we tried to tell you 1..2..3..4..5..6 TIMES, Friend,” (Marco Rubio). But every one of them, Democrat and Republican, is counting on me to send them money.