Marlins' Lewis Brinson Says He Still Hears Slur After Rockies' 'Dinger' Explanation

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, what may ultimately prove to be an innocuous situation doesn't erase the abuse he encounters elsewhere away from the diamond. The Colorado Rockies announced Sunday they were investigating what was initially believed to be a fan using the N-word while Brinson was at the plate. The Rockies followed up to say the fan in question had been calling toward their mascot, Dinger.

