Marlins' Lewis Brinson Says He Still Hears Slur After Rockies' 'Dinger' Explanation

Earlier on Sunday, a fan at Coors Field was clearly heard on the broadcast hurling the n-word multiple times at Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson. It was disgusting, obviously. The video is widely available on Twitter, but hosting it here doesn’t seem like the right call, since the guy was just hoping to get the attention and because we don’t know who it is yet, which means there’s not yet been any consequences for this abhorrence.