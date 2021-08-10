Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

School Board considers policy on medical marijuana for students

By Kristi Golden
q957.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The Sioux Falls School Board has begun the process of implementing a new policy governing the use of medical marijuana by students. The policy received its first reading at the August 9th School Board meeting. The policy restricts the administration of medical cannabis during school hours and at school-sponsored activities unless, based on a practitioner’s recommendation, the administration of medical cannabis cannot reasonably be accomplished outside of school hours or school-sponsored activities.

