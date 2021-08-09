Cancel
Astronomy

Stunning time-lapse shows Perseids meteors streak across night sky

By Catherine Park
fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK CRATER, Ore. - Stunning time-lapse footage captured the Perseids meteor shower over a volcano in Oregon on Aug. 7 and it literally looks like a scene from a fantasy movie. The beautiful footage, shot by Mike Cohea, shows the summit of Oregon’s Black Crater volcano as meteors can be...

