Gold wallows at multi-month lows as tapering bets buoy dollar, yields

By Reuters
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices languished near multi-month lows on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar after robust U.S. jobs data last week raised bets over the Federal Reserve tapering stimulus earlier than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at...

Gold pushes to session highs following sharp drop in UofM consumer sentiment data

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some renewed safe-haven demand and technical buying pressure as prices push above an important resistance level following disappointing consumer sentiment data. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 70.2, down from July's reading...
Dollar Edges Higher; Covid Hits Consumer Sentiment

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trading Monday, but remained near a one-week low as rising Covid-19 cases and slumping U.S. consumer confidence could pressure the Federal Reserve to delay tapering its bond-buying program. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
XAG/USD Bounces Above Resistance

Silver claws back losses as US Treasury yields remain flat on mixed US data. Price action has so far found support above the psychological level of 23.00. The RSI has risen back to the neutral area as traders bought the dip in an attempt to reverse course. However, the bearish mood would prevail as long as the metal stays under 24.35, the last leg of sell-off.
Silver Price Prediction – Prices Form Bear Flag Pattern

Silver prices edged lower forming a bear flag pattern after breaking down early in the week. The acceleration in PPI buoyed prices. On Thursday the Department of Labor reported both PPI and Jobless claims. Both were stronger than expected helping to buoy yields which weighed on silver prices. Know where...
Gold and silver struggle heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is starting the new trading week on the back foot as the yellow metal has dropped -0.36% during the Asia Pac session. Silver is also weaker and trades near $23.50/oz down around -0.67%. Elsewhere in the rest of the commodities complex, copper is half a percent lower while spot WTI is -0.87% in the red.
The gold price could have found a major support

(Kitco News) - Gold has moved lower in the Asian session but the sentiment is still strong after the yellow metal bounced back from the $1677.9/oz low. As traders and investors head into the European session the volume point of control (VPOC) at $1778.8/oz has been rejected and the price has moved lower. This does not necessarily mean the move down will continue.
Reuters

Yuan sheds gains after disappointing economic data

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a 10-day high against the dollar on Monday but pared all its gains as fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy hit market sentiment. Official data showed China's factory output and retail sales growth both slowed in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a 10-day high of 6.4717 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4799. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4733 per dollar, the highest level since Aug. 6, and was changing hands at 6.4775 at midday, 8 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The retreat in the spot yuan was driven by the disappointing data that fueled concern about growth momentum in China, traders said, as fundamentals remained the key factor deciding the yuan's value over mid- to long-term. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said the weaker activity indicators and widening outbreaks of Delta variant have reinforced easing PBOC's easing measures. "Thus far, negatives in Asian currencies have been largely domestically driven. Global cues are still relatively benign, especially in the context of falling real yields in the DM economies. Should there be a secular move higher in real yields later in the year, EM Asian currencies could come under more pressure," Wu said in a note. Many market economists and analysts believed more easing measures were needed to arrest the economic slowdown, but powerful tools including rate cut should be unlikely. "We expect fiscal policies to be more proactive at pushing belated infrastructure projects," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "There is no need for policy interest rate cuts as the RRR cut has pushed down market lending rates. Another RRR cut should happen in 4Q21 if there are more incidents and dramatic policy actions." Earlier in the session, China's central bank injected billions of yuan through medium-term loans into the financial system, which many market participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy, although the cost of such borrowing was left unchanged. In global markets, the dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The global dollar index stood at 92.545 at midday, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4788 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4717 6.4799 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4775 6.4767 -0.01% Divergence from 0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.6 98.78 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.545 92.535 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4788 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6594 -2.82% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Gold Holds Gain Amid Slump in U.S. Sentiment, Virus Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment and concerns over the highly contagious delta virus strain stoked demand for the haven asset. Caution returned to global markets after data Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. New variants like delta are moving the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly high levels, while countries are also grappling with vaccine hesitancy and supply issues.
Gold Price Outlook: Time To Get Real

This article was originally published at TopDown Charts. Gold prices are on edge ahead of an important Federal Reserve event. We see a variety of risks that are net bearish for the yellow metal. Traders should closely monitor movements in real 10-year yields for a sense of where gold futures...
Dollar Down as U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls, Trims Fed Taper Bets

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Monday morning in Asia, remaining near a one-week low. The U.S. currency slumped the most in almost seven weeks on Friday after a sharp fall in. U.S. consumer confidence lessened the likelihood of a tighter U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The U.S. Dollar...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below one-week peak as dollar holds ground

* Geopolitics a focus as Taliban takes Afghanistan. * Platinum, palladium down more than 1% (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, although receding worries about early tapering by the Federal Reserve and concerns over the Delta coronavirus variant kept bullion near a one-week peak.

