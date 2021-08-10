Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville ISD buying HEPA air filters for elementary, sixth grade classrooms

By Valerie Wigglesworth
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lewisville ISD is planning to install HEPA air filters in its elementary and sixth-grade classrooms this school year to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The board of trustees voted 7-0 on Aug. 9 to approve up to $445,500 to purchase the filters, which will be installed as soon as they are received. The devices will operate alongside the district’s existing filtration systems. They will filter air every 30 minutes, according to an Aug. 6 email to families.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 4

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Education
Lewisville, TX
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Filtration#Hepa#Lewisville Isd#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 4

Community Policy