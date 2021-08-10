Lewisville ISD buying HEPA air filters for elementary, sixth grade classrooms

Lewisville ISD is planning to install HEPA air filters in its elementary and sixth-grade classrooms this school year to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The board of trustees voted 7-0 on Aug. 9 to approve up to $445,500 to purchase the filters, which will be installed as soon as they are received. The devices will operate alongside the district’s existing filtration systems. They will filter air every 30 minutes, according to an Aug. 6 email to families.