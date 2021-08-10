Cancel
Brooksville, FL

Motorcyclist dead after collision in front of popular restaurant

By Pat Raia
hernandosun.com
 6 days ago

A Brooksville man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV during the mid-morning hours of Aug. 9. Sgt. Steve Gaskins, public affairs officer (PAO) for the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that shortly after 10:30 a.m on Aug. 9, a 64-year-old woman from Clearwater driving an SUV was traveling northbound on Jefferson Street, north of Marianne Street. Meanwhile, a 65-year-old Brooksville man driving a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Jefferson Street.

