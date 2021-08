I truly love magic. Before Covid, when they opened the Chicago Magic Lounge in Andersonville, I was in heaven. A magic club where seven nights a week one could experience the magic that started right her in Chicago many years ago. If anyone recalls a bar on Irving Park called Schullians, they will recall the magic that was done at the bar and at each table ( the kitchen magic was pretty good too). My employed, George Beslow, loved this place and our yellow page company held many a meeting, party and dinner there just for the magic.