The Obsequies of General Grant: Today all that is mortal of the illustrious man who preserved the Union of these States on the battle field, will be consigned to the grave. Preparations on a magnificent scale have been in the making for the past ten days for his interment at New York City, as well as throughout all the rest of the country. People are showing the utmost marks of respect without regard to political or religious affiliations. May we hope this sad event will help to promote good will among survivors of the terrible war between the states and cement our friendship more firmly?