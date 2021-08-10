For unscathed few at Oakmont, they are in best position after Day 1 of U.S. Amateur
Parker Coody was relaxing in his hotel room Monday afternoon, having just accomplished the first task of his U.S. Amateur mission. “Oakmont is one of those courses where it just feels like if you get it going bad, it feels like it can never stop,” said Coody, who need only look at the leaderboard to see how impressive his even-par 70 was to open the stroke-play portion of this championship.www.chatsports.com
