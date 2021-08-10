Cancel
For unscathed few at Oakmont, they are in best position after Day 1 of U.S. Amateur

Cover picture for the articleParker Coody was relaxing in his hotel room Monday afternoon, having just accomplished the first task of his U.S. Amateur mission. “Oakmont is one of those courses where it just feels like if you get it going bad, it feels like it can never stop,” said Coody, who need only look at the leaderboard to see how impressive his even-par 70 was to open the stroke-play portion of this championship.

GolfCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship: Chesson Hadley makes his first career hole-in-one to sneak into FedEx Cup Playoffs

Sometimes it feels as if professional golf is made up exclusively of guys like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson. Those are the players who receive the most oxygen, get the most airtime and make the lion's share of the money. They're on the commercials and the marketing materials and the tournament promos in every city they visit. They are also the outliers because 99% of professional golf happens outside of their orbit.
Rye, NYchatsports.com

Elle Nachmann takes down Rose Zhang on day of upsets at U.S. Women's Amateur

It was a day of upsets Wednesday at the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Not only did the top seed, medalist Rachel Kuehn, fall in the opening round of match play at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, but so, too, did seven of the top eight seeds, as well as Rose Zhang, far and away the top-ranked women’s amateur in the world and the event’s defending champion.
Attleboro, MASun Chronicle

Chatfield struggles at U.S. Amateur

VERONA, Pa. — Through eight holes, Davis Chatfield stood at even par during the first round of the U.S, Men’s National Amateur Championship Monday at Long Vue Country Club. Then ill-fortune met Chatfield and may have knocked him out of a qualifying spot for match play. Chatfield put himself in...
Oakmont, PADerrick

USGA: Oakmont, Merion to host future U.S. Opens

NEW YORK (AP) - Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second "anchor" course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania. Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to...
SoccerMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Sekulic misses the cut at U.S. Amateur

Washington State men’s golfer Max Sekulic missed the cut Wednesday at the 121st United States Amateur golf championship. Sekulic, a senior-to-be with the Cougars, finished the stroke-play portion of the event at 8-over-par 148 after completing his final five holes at Longue Vue Club. Play was suspended Tuesday because of darkness.
Clemson, SCTimes and Democrat

Bridgeman tied for second at U.S. Amateur

CLEMSON —Clemson senior All-American Jacob Bridgeman was tied for second through seven holes when play at the United States Amateur at Oakmont Golf Club was halted due to darkness at 8:00 p.m Tuesday evening. Only half of the field of 312 golfers finished their second round, as play was suspended for over three hours during the afternoon due to storms. Those 156 golfers with holes to play will begin play at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Golfmontanasports.com

Ryggs Johnston even par after U.S. Amateur Round 1; Joey Moore +3

OAKMONT, PA — Libby native Ryggs Johnston fired an even par-70 at the Longue Vue Club Monday during his opening round of the 121st U.S. Amateur, leaving him within striking distance of qualifying for the match play bracket that will eventually determine a champion. Johnston was one of the few...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Oakmont's Sean Knapp taking aim at U.S. Amateur in 19th appearance

Aug. 7—If Sean Knapp wanted to, he could walk to Oakmont Country Club to play in the 121st United States Golf Association's Amateur tournament. The wily veteran is playing in his 19th U.S. Amateur which begins Monday with stroke play competition at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club in Verona.
GolfJanesville Gazette

U.S. Amateur Scores

Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 3 and 2. Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., 6 and 4. Travis Vick, Hosuton, def. Jose Islas, Mexico, 3 and 2. Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Grayson Blunt, Houston, 6 and 5. Lower Bracket. James Piot,...
Golfchatsports.com

Matteson Ready To Compete In U.S. Amateur

BOULDER — University of Colorado sophomore Adam Matteson earned his way into next week's U.S. Amateur with a solid performance in qualifying, and he feels about as good as his overall game as he ever has. Matteson finished second last month in one of the 56 regional qualifiers nationwide, as...
GolfPGA Tour

Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole. In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Rye, NYWNCT

Pair of Pirates participating in U.S. Amateur

RYE, N.Y. — East Carolina golfers Kathryn Carson and Riley Hamilton will be among the 156-player field competing in the 121st edition of the U.S. Amateur Championship at the Westchester Country Club beginning Monday morning. Carson will be the first of the duo to tee off with an 8:35 a.m....
Washington County, ARwholehogsports.com

Matthews advances at U.S. Amateur

Brooke Matthews didn’t lose a hole during a 5-and-4 rout of Brittany Shin in the match-play round of 64 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y. The Rogers native, a junior at the University of Arkansas and the No. 3 seed, won...
Oakmont, PAwtae.com

U.S. Amateur brings players and a boost to Oakmont's businesses

OAKMONT, Pa. — While the players swing, their families spend; that's the rhythm of life in Oakmont during the U.S. Amateur Championship this week. Watch the full story in the video player above. Many of the players are in college, joined by family and close friends who find their way...
GolfPGA Tour

Tyler McCumber comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole. Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCumber finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 14 under; Webb Simpson, Rory Sabbatini, and Scott Piercy are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Justin Rose, Brian Stuard, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 5th at 9 under.
Golfwrrnetwork.com

UW Cowboy Golfers to Play in the Greatest Amateur Tourney: The U.S. Amateur

University of Wyoming golfers Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Jimmy Dales will be competing this coming week at the greatest amateur golf tournament in the world — the U.S. Amateur. The 2021 U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., and Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa., Aug. 9-15. This year’s event will mark the 121st U.S. Amateur. The USGA accepted 7,811 entries into qualifying tournaments this year, the most since 1999. That original field was narrowed down to 312 individuals after all qualifying tournaments were completed. The 312 individual qualifiers have ties to 21 different countries around the world.

Comments / 0

