Monroe County Resident Celebrates 103rd Birthday

A Monroe County resident celebrates an extra special birthday. Cynthia Oglesby turned 103 today! She is originally from New York City, but she has been a resident of the Poconos since she turned 19 years old. This afternoon residents of Spring Village at Pocono nursing home in East Stroudsburg gathered together to celebrate this huge milestone with her. After over a century of adventure, loss and love her biggest piece of advice to young people is to turn to god.