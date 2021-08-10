Farmer Donates Surplus Produce to Food Pantry, Asks Other Farmers to do the Same

A local farmer who's been donating his surplus produce to food pantries asks other farmers to consider doing the same. Nevin Frey co-owner of Nev & Nise produce in Lehighton just last week donated fifty dozen corn to Trinity Food Pantry. He's also been donating tomatoes, squash, and other fresh produce people in need are not often able to afford. Frey says with the pandemic still looming people are in need.