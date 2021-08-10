Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lehighton, PA

Farmer Donates Surplus Produce to Food Pantry, Asks Other Farmers to do the Same

By Scott Kovacs
brctv13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local farmer who's been donating his surplus produce to food pantries asks other farmers to consider doing the same. Nevin Frey co-owner of Nev & Nise produce in Lehighton just last week donated fifty dozen corn to Trinity Food Pantry. He's also been donating tomatoes, squash, and other fresh produce people in need are not often able to afford. Frey says with the pandemic still looming people are in need.

www.brctv13.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Lehighton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lehighton, PA
Lehighton, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Local Food#Vegetables#Charity#Nev Nise#Trinity Food Pantry#Trinity Pantry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy