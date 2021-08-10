Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

South Korea in uphill battle to recover Korean War remains

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO5gu_0bMr6uui00

ANYANG, South Korea — (AP) — On the first day of each month, Kwak Geum-ja makes a pilgrimage to a Korean War memorial in her neighborhood to pray for her father, a South Korean soldier who died in battle when she was just a baby.

His remains have yet to be recovered, and the aging Kwak is eager for them to be found and interred at the national cemetery.

“I’m over 70 now. I won’t have any regrets in my life if I recover my father’s remains before I die,” a teary-eyed Kwak said during an interview in the city of Anyang, just south of the capital, Seoul. “I just want to see and confirm them with my eyes. Nothing more.”

Kwak is among the tens of thousands of South Koreans hoping the remains of their loved ones — soldiers who perished during the 1950-53 Korean War — will be found.

There’s still a long way to go.

Since recovery efforts modeled after a similar U.S. mission began in earnest more than 20 years ago, authorities have unearthed thousands of sets of remains believed to be deceased South Korean soldiers, but have only been able to identify 166 of them. The number of unrecovered South Korean soldiers stands at about 120,000.

South Korea has so far collected DNA samples from blood relatives of only about 47,000 slain soldiers to compare with DNA extracted from exhumed bones.

The conflict, which pitted South Korea and U.S.-led U.N. forces against North Korea and China, killed 1-2 million people, including 160,000 South Korean soldiers.

Finding their remains is an urgent, emotional task because most of the bereaved relatives are either elderly or have already passed away.

The recovery work is complicated by the fact that many South Korean soldiers were sent to the front without military identification during the war's opening phase, as the South rushed to blunt the surprise North Korean invasion. Authorities also didn’t keep most soldiers' dental records, chest X-rays and other forms of ID. Once the conflict ended, rapid post-war reconstruction and land redevelopment projects followed, making it difficult to locate some former battlefields and burial sites.

“It would be more meaningful for bereaved families to get back their loved ones’ remains when they are still alive. That’s our fundamental yet most difficult mission,” said Im Na Hyok, director of the central identification laboratory at a Defense Ministry-run agency that's responsible for recovering and identifying troops killed in action.

During a recent visit by Associated Press journalists to her laboratory, located in Seoul's national cemetery, she discussed some of the remains authorities have dug up in recent years from a former battlefield inside the Demilitarized Zone, a strip of heavily fortified land that forms the de facto border between the two Koreas. It was South Korea's first such excavation project in the DMZ since the war's end.

Describing a yellowish, near-complete skeleton laid on a lab table, Im said the remains were likely a U.N. soldier from Europe, not Korean. She noted the higher-bridged nasal bone and teeth with amalgam fillings, a dental treatment that didn’t exist in both Koreas and China at the time of the war. A bulletproof vest, boots and other items collected with the skeleton were all found to be U.N.-provided gear, she said.

Another, less-complete skeleton is suspected to be a South Korean soldier. Im said the soldier likely died at around age 25, citing her team's examination of the wisdom teeth, tooth wear and the condition of other bones.

Im said she hopes to expand her office’s missions into North Korea, where Seoul believes about 30,000 unrecovered South Korean war dead are buried.

North Korea has never allowed South Korea to excavate on its territory. It also refuses to receive the remains of its soldiers South Korea has found.

But in a sign it prioritizes relations with Washington, North Korea still conducted 33 joint recovery operations with the U.S. from 1996-2005, collecting 229 sets of American remains on its territory. In 2018, it returned 55 boxes containing the remains of presumed U.S. service members missing from the war as a goodwill gesture, as the two countries were engaged in now-stalled diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The Korean Peninsula remains at a technical state of war, because an armistice that ended the conflict in 1953 has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Kwak’s father, Pfc. Kwak Jeong-kyu, died at age 26 at the South Korean border town of Cheolwon on Jan. 1, 1951. She said she submitted her blood samples more than 10 years ago. Each year she receives a letter from the government saying her father’s remains have yet to be found.

She has no memory of her dad, since she was only a year old when he was conscripted into the army. As a child, Kwak said she hated attending village parties involving families, or seeing her friends' fathers show up at school.

Shortly before her mother died of a heart problem in 1984, the war widow sank into delirium and asked if her husband had returned.

“When she was dying, those were the only words she uttered … I think my mom said this because she had deep longings for him too,” Kwak said.

Choi Choong-sik, the 68-year-old son of a late South Korean marine, said it was only around 1980 that his family learned there was a grave with his father’s name on it at the national cemetery, although they were informed of his death soon after he was killed in the war's closing weeks.

Choi regularly pays his respects at the grave. But he still submitted DNA samples to the search commission, in case his father's remains are still out there. He feels there's a possibility someone else’s ashes might have been buried in the cemetery during the post-war chaos.

“I sometimes wonder if the remains at the grave are truly my father’s,” Choi said. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if my father’s real remains are recovered when I’m still alive?”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
55K+
Followers
60K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Korean Peninsula#Korean People#Anyang#South Koreans#U N#North Korean#Defense Ministry#Associated Press#Dmz#Americans#Pfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Report: North Korean teens caught listening to BTS song

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- North Korean high school students who were caught singing and dancing to a song by South Korean boy band BTS are under investigation, according to a South Korean press report Thursday. A source in North Korea's South Pyongan Province said that the students were trainees with...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The slang words North Korea wants to ban to curb ‘foreign influence’

North Korea’s state media has told the country’s young people to speak in its traditional language to curb the influence of South Korean pop culture.State-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned millennial readers against the “dangers” of adopting South Korean slang, fashion, hairstyles and pop culture.“The ideological and cultural penetration under the colourful coloured [sic] signboard of the bourgeoisie is even more dangerous than enemies who are taking guns,” it said.North Korea, in recent months, has made efforts to stamp out any “foreign influence” from spreading in the country.This especially includes South Korean television dramas, K-pop music videos and movies that are...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

3rd secret Chinese 100-missile silo field found; China’s nukes seeing ‘explosive growth,’ says US nuke chief

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute published a report describing the likely discovery of a Chinese missile silo filed near Ordos City in the Chinese-controlled Inner Mongolia region. Adml. Charles Richard, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US confiscates tanker caught secretly giving oil to North Korea

On Friday a U.S. federal court in New York entered a forfeiture judgment against the M/T Courageous, a 2,734-ton oil-products tanker alleged to have used ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean vessels and direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo, in violation of both U.S. and United Nations sanctions against the country.
WorldPosted by
CNN

Britain says it will permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters

Tokyo — Britain said on Tuesday it would permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and escort ships sail to Japan in September through seas where China is vying for influence with the United States and Japan. Plans for the high-profile visit by the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders military help as torrential rain hits North Korea amid food shortage

Kim Jong-un has called on the military to undertake relief work in regions of North Korea decimated by flooding that is expected to continue into next week. More than 1,000 homes were damaged and about 5,000 people were evacuated after torrential rain hit and caused river banks to collapse. No casualties or deaths have been reported by the insular country’s state-run media.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

North Korean defector reveals North Korea also has girl groups

A North Korean defector revealed North Korea also has girl groups. On July 25th, the 501st episode of 'Now On My Way to Meet You' was broadcasted on Channel A. During the episode, North Korean defector Kim Keum Hyuk revealed they also had girl groups just like South Korea. He surprised everyone by saying, "Don't be surprised, but there are stage performances just like what Girls' Generation does. 8 to 9 members girl groups in short pants perform on stage."
Chinahngn.com

Kim Jong-Un Admits North Korea is Experiencing Severe Food Supply Shortage

Kim Jong-Un said that his country's food situation is becoming tight, highlighting the country's persistent difficulties after a year of severe flood damage, pandemic shutdowns, and sanctions. Kim Jong-Un Acknowledged the Impact of Pandemic. In a recently published article in the National Interest, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-Un recognized...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Will make them realize’: North Korea warns US, South Korea over ‘hostile acts’

North Korea on Wednesday denounced South Korea for moving ahead with its plan of joint military exercise with the United States despite repeated warnings. In a statement released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol said that “peace and trust” touted by Seoul was a mere wordplay as they opted for an alliance with “outsiders” but not with “compatriots”.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea threatens US with new preemptive strike weapons – probably nukes

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to increase its “deterrent of absolute capacity” and build up its arsenal of “preemptive strike” capabilities in response to new joint military training between the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement...
AustraliaUS News and World Report

Australian Sentenced for Trying to Sell North Korean Missile Parts

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after attempting to help sell North Korean missile parts and other goods in contravention of United Nations sanctions, authorities said on Tuesday. Chan Han Choi, 62, from Sydney, was charged in 2017 with offences including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy