Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mingo Junction, OH

Creek senior organizers clothing drive for district families

By WTOV.com
WTOV 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Indian Creek School District students and families in need can benefit from free clothing available at one upcoming open house. Indian Creek Middle School in Mingo Junction will hold an event Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. with a fifth-grade orientation also scheduled that evening. Families may also partake of gently used attire from shirts and shoes to jackets and bookbags that have been collected by Indian Creek High School senior Aiden Minch-Hick.

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Mingo Junction, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Charity#Indian Creek High School#Icms#Ichs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
CarsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens formal safety probe into some 765,000 Tesla vehicles

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to address nation on Afghanistan 'soon'

White House aides on Monday said President Biden will address the nation "soon" on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has dispatched thousands of troops to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and civilian allies from the country. Biden had no public events on his schedule Monday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy