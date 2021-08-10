Creek senior organizers clothing drive for district families

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Indian Creek School District students and families in need can benefit from free clothing available at one upcoming open house. Indian Creek Middle School in Mingo Junction will hold an event Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. with a fifth-grade orientation also scheduled that evening. Families may also partake of gently used attire from shirts and shoes to jackets and bookbags that have been collected by Indian Creek High School senior Aiden Minch-Hick.