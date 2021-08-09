Cancel
Commentary: Take me out to the ballgame

By jlkrull59
thestatehousefile.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio—The first time we came to this ballpark, it went by a different name, and we left after the fourth inning. In those days, the Cleveland Indians played their home games at Jacobs Field, aka “the Jake.” My son was young then, not yet in the first grade. Baseball is a game that rewards patience and a mature attention span.

World Series
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Baseball
Sports
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBSioux City Journal

Scholten calls out MLB at Field of Dreams game

For J.D. Scholten, Thursday night was one he will never forget. Scholten, a two-time Iowa District 4 congressional candidate, was in attendance on Thursday at the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, where the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees by a score of 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa history.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB no-hitter tracker: Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert throws season's eighth no-no to set modern record

Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Three-and-a-half months into the 2021 season, eight no-hitters have already been thrown, not including multiple unofficial seven-inning no-hitters. The eight no-hitters are a Modern Era record. Four Modern Era seasons (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) all saw seven no-hitters. The 2021 mark also ties the all-time MLB record from 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tyler Gilbert throws epic and historic no-hitter in MLB debut (Video)

In his first career start on Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. There have not been many highlights for the Arizona Diamondbacks throughout the 2021 season, as they sit in last pace in the National League standings. But on Saturday, the team will have something they will look back fondly on.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Clarifying Terry Francona’s run at history

The Cleveland Indians organization had some unfortunate news to announce at the end of July. The news was that manager Terry Francona was stepping away from the team for the remainder of the season to focus on several health issues. Francona also missed time in 2020, and his future with...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians blown away by White Sox, 2-1, on Brian Goodwin’s walk-off HR

CHICAGO -- On a windy Sunday afternoon on the south side of Chicago, Cal Quantrill did as much as he could to win a game for the Indians. Quantrill threw six strong innings, while allowing one run for the third straight start. It didn’t work as Brian Goodwin hit a walk-off homer against Nick Wittgren with one out in the ninth inning give the White Sox a 2-1 win over the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLBazsnakepit.com

My Personal MLB History Project - FINAL Update

Look at what I've done... I've actually completed 100% of my project... here is a little history of what have done. I had already done every season from 2010-2019 already. Last spring when it was getting to the point of being no baseball I started to do 2009 (March 19,2020) and finished that on July 4,2020. So then I decided to move on to 1998, I got through May 1998 when I decided to go full tilt and do the entire missing seasons. I started the prep work for this on August 10th 2020 (typing in Schedules, Rosters, Player movement(Changing teams) for each of the 1999-2008 seasons. I started typing in my first actual game on September 5,2020 with 2,301 game days to do (including playoffs) and a total of 56,044 individual games (aka each played game counts as one for each team). I am now proud to say I have completed 100% of this project, so took me a little over 11 months to type in all the games (I originally said it would take 10-12 months, so was right in my guesstimate).
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1904  Jesse Tannehill of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter, beating the Chicago White Sox 6-0. 1920  Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman died from a beaning by Carl Mays of the New York Yankees on Aug. 16. This was the only on-field fatality in major league history. 1933...
MLBdailyjournal.net

D-backs’ Gilbert has no-hitter through 8 in first MLB start

PHOENIX — Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert has thrown eight hitless innings in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Gilbert is trying to throw MLB’s eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed.
MLBPosted by
defpen

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tyler Gilbert Makes History In First Pro Start

Major League Baseball has been a fixture in North American sports for more than a century, but only four other people have done what Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Tyler Gibert did in his first pro start. Dominating the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first pro start. Moreover, he joins an exclusive list that only includes four other pitchers who have thrown no-hitters in their first pro start.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Indians' Triston McKenzie falls four outs shy of perfect game

Triston McKenzie came oh so close to etching his name into the history books on Sunday. The Cleveland Indians right-hander fell four outs shy of completing a perfect game, allowing a two-out single in the eighth inning of a 14-0 game against the Detroit Tigers. McKenzie was dominant all game,...
Posted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Tyler Gilbert throws franchise’s 1st no-hitter since 2010

Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first career start for the Arizona Diamondbacks and it was nothing but spectacular in a 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres. In nine innings pitched, Gilbert only walked three batters, adding five strikeouts to his total. He had only appeared in three games previous to Saturday’s start.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Monday features just 10 games, but compared to last week's five contests it feels like a full slate. Everything is under the lights, so you have a lot of time to hit your lineups. That said, it's best to start the grind early so you have the best of the available candidates at your fingertips.

