Commentary: Take me out to the ballgame

Look at what I've done... I've actually completed 100% of my project... here is a little history of what have done. I had already done every season from 2010-2019 already. Last spring when it was getting to the point of being no baseball I started to do 2009 (March 19,2020) and finished that on July 4,2020. So then I decided to move on to 1998, I got through May 1998 when I decided to go full tilt and do the entire missing seasons. I started the prep work for this on August 10th 2020 (typing in Schedules, Rosters, Player movement(Changing teams) for each of the 1999-2008 seasons. I started typing in my first actual game on September 5,2020 with 2,301 game days to do (including playoffs) and a total of 56,044 individual games (aka each played game counts as one for each team). I am now proud to say I have completed 100% of this project, so took me a little over 11 months to type in all the games (I originally said it would take 10-12 months, so was right in my guesstimate).