In call, Biden commends Japan’s Suga for successful Olympics

President Joe Biden on Saturday doubled down on his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan despite the Taliban's rapid advances, but pledged to send more troops to evacuate civilians and warned the insurgents not to threaten that mission. After consultations with his national security team, Biden said a total of "approximately 5,000" US soldiers -- up from 3,000 -- will now help organize evacuations and the end of the US mission after 20 years on the ground. He warned the Taliban that any action "that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response." Biden's announcement came after Taliban insurgents captured the main northern holdout city of Mazar-i-Sharif and continued their rapid march towards the capital Kabul.