U.S. Politics

In call, Biden commends Japan’s Suga for successful Olympics

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday and commended him on the successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the public health measures that allowed them to be held, a White House statement said. Biden also affirmed U.S. support for Japan’s...

