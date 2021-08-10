United Steelworkers chief urges making decarbonization part of oil company labor talks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A lot of people are doing whatever they can to protect their homes in what has been a historic fire season, but finding a company to do the work may be challenging. Tree trimming companies say they’re having a hard time filling out their crews of climbers. With the labor shortage and people not being able to learn fast enough, many end up getting their training on the job. “There is no factory, no institution that is making tree climbers. The only way to have a tree climber is to hire one that has already been trained or train them yourself,” said a tree trimmer from TreeMax tree service who spoke to CBS13. California is one of a handful of states where a contractor license is required to climb, cut down, or trim trees. However, workers say another issue compounding the labor shortage is that there are only a handful of places in California to get certified statewide.