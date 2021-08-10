The evolutionary journey of Free Fire leading to the 4NNIVERSARY update

Free Fire, the well-acclaimed 3rd person mobile battle royale shooter is currently celebrating its 4th anniversary. The game has come a long way to becoming the Free Fire we know today, pushing through hardships and doubt from its many competitors. The efforts have been massive from the team of Garena and 111dots Studio, as it has become the most downloaded mobile game in 2020 in just two years after release. It has slowly but steadily spread its fame across the many regions of the world by strategically advancing globally and leaving an unerasable mark on whichever one it set sail for. Its journey to greatness is a long, but well-off one worth sharing with all. Fans will be genuinely interested in knowing how such a once work in progress mobile game turned into such a worldwide publication. With many ups and downs on their journey leading to the 4NNIVERSARY update, Free Fire fans will be excited about the future.