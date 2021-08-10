High school softball roundup: North Murray gets Saturday victory at Armuchee, Creek comeback falls short

Cartersville 9, Coahulla Creek 7

A Coahulla Creek (0-1) comeback came up short as the Lady Colts fell 9-7 in their season opener at Cartersville (1-0) on Monday.

Coahulla Creek fell behind 9-1 after the first two innings and got back within two in the seventh, but couldn't complete a comeback. The Lady Colts scored two in the fifth and the seventh while holding Cartersville off the board after their explosion in the first two innings.

Katie Bagley, Steahl Smith and Emily Wood each drove in a run for Coahulla Creek. Smith and Bailey Warnix each tallied two hits. Warnix came in to pitch in relief of Smith during the second inning, holding Cartersville scoreless through the rest of the game.

The Lady Colts play at Murray County tonight at 5:30.

Chattooga 10, Murray County 0

Chattooga (2-0) held Murray County (1-1) without a hit while shutting down the Lady Indians 10-0 in Chatsworth Monday.

Chattooga led 5-0 entering the fifth, then added five to end the game after five innings.

Murray hosts Region 6-3A foe Coahulla Creek at home tonight at 5:30.

Coosa 19, Southeast Whitfield 1

Southeast Whitfield (0-2) fell 19-1 to Coosa (2-1) in four innings at home on Monday.

Coosa scored five in the first before Southeast answered in the bottom of the opening inning. Southeast's Megan Towe belted a triple, then scored on a wild pitch.

Towe finished 2-for-2 to lead Southeast. Liberty Franks and Vanessa Harrison also picked up hits for the Lady Raiders.

Coosa added six in the second and four apiece in the third and fourth while racking up 22 total hits. The game was called after the fourth.

Southeast is back at it tonight at home against Chattooga at 5:30.

North Murray 0, Armuchee 0

North Murray 10, Armuchee 1

North Murray (2-1-1) played two games Saturday at Armuchee (0-3-1), with one ending in a scoreless tie and the other in a 10-1 North Murray win.

In game one, Maddie Hyde went 3-for-3 for the Lady Mountaineers, but North Murray couldn't get any runs across in the seven-inning game. Abby Young pitched scoreless 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

In the second game, North Murray's bats got going right away.

The Lady Mountaineers scored five in the first inning and added two in the second, one in the fifth and two in the seventh. Karsen Baldridge and Jazmyn Wright each finished 3-for-5, while Baldridge drove in four runs.

Wright pitched the complete game for North Murray, allowing five hits and striking out four.

North Murray plays Rockmart at home at 5:30 tonight.

To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.