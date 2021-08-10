Cancel
Emporia, KS

Heat advisories now posted to 8 pm Wednesday areawide

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat advisories are now effective to Wednesday evening areawide. Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service extended heat advisories for Chase and Morris counties, thus matching an existing advisory for Lyon, Coffey, Greenwood, Osage and Wabaunsee counties that continues until 8 pm Wednesday. Heat index readings could range anywhere from 103-110 both Tuesday and Wednesday after climbing to 107 at both Emporia and Eureka on Monday.

Emporia, KS
Eureka, KS
#Heat Index#Severe Weather#Temperature#Wabaunsee#Kvoe Com#Kvoe Social Media
