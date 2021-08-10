Cottonwood Falls teen suffers suspected minor injuries after getting hit by SUV

A Cottonwood Falls teenager was hit by an SUV on Monday but only suffered apparently minor injuries as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 13-year-old Anders Joy was in the middle of a bridge on 210 Road just east of Cottonwood Falls when the incident happened shortly before 2 pm. Joy, who was fishing on the bridge’s north rail, apparently turned left to go south when he was hit by an SUV driven by 69-year-old Sharon Wilson, also of Cottonwood Falls.