To clear a spot for Robert, Sox option Sheets to Class AAA Charlotte

By Scot Gregor
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis Robert returned to the White Sox Monday, two weeks after Eloy Jimenez was activated following a lengthy stay on the injured list. Jake Burger was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte to clear a roster spot for Jimenez, and Gavin Sheets was sent to Triple-A to make room for Robert.

www.dailyherald.com

