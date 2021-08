Let’s just get this out of the way: last night’s 9-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals stunk. It smelled. Smelled bad. Smelled really bad. Tonight, the White Sox will try to stop the bleeding by sending Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.51 ERA) to the hill. If that makes you tug at your collar a little bit, you’re not alone. Keuchel has dropped his last two outings, including a lukewarm six-inning performance against the Royals on July 26. Still, there is room for some optimism: At least the White Sox won’t have to deal with Jorge Soler tonight. Soler, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves before the deadline, accounted for half of the Royals runs the last time they faced Kuechel.